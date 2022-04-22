Peace Award winner to share journey in Nepal and Africa

The Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas invites the community to a special event at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, in the Chipeta Room of the Ute Indian Museum.
Danika Gilbert, the WCFH 2021 Peace Award Winner will be sharing her recent adventures trekking in Nepal and Africa. Gilbert has been working with young Afghan women impacted by the takeover of the Taliban in that country and the withdrawal of the American troops through the Hamdeli nonprofit organization.
She accompanied one of these young Afghan women to the Mt. Everest Base Camp, where they unfurled the Afghanistan flag in support of the other Afghan women who had to flee their country and those who still remain under the Taliban rule.
Gilbert also checked in with the latest WCFH projects in Nepal, the Clean Water Project in Simagau and the Hygiene Project in the remote village of Riku in the Rolwaling district. The WCFH and Montrose Altrusa International partnered to build a community toilet structure in the village.
There will also be a silent auction and a short annual meeting with a report by WCFH President, Val Burnell on the other successes of the WCFH over the past year. Chai and snacks will be served. The WCFH is a local humanitarian organization supported by public donations and volunteers working to make a difference in the lives of people in the Himalayan region. For more information call 970-275-3671.
