Since 1958, the Western Colorado Peace Officers Association has provided critical training opportunities to those sworn to serve and protect. Last month, the association honored two for a lifetime of work and dedication: Dr. Thomas Canfield, renowned forensic pathologist and former Montrose County coroner, and San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters, the state’s longest-serving sheriff.

The men received Lifetime Achievement awards from WCPOA, based on nominations that went before a selection committee for the annual honor.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?