Dr. Thomas Canfield, right, accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Western Colorado Peace Officers Association on May 17, as awards committee chair and San Miguel County Undersheriff, partially shown, applauds. Canfield, a renowned forensic pathologist, was Montrose County coroner after the 2006 election until 2022, when he retired. (Courtesy photo/Tammy Stroup)
San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters accepts a Lifetime Achievement Award from Dan Covault on May 17. Covault, San Miguel County undersheriff, was acting in his capacity as second-vice president of the Western Colorado Peace Officers Association. (Courtesy photo/Tammy Stroup)
Since 1958, the Western Colorado Peace Officers Association has provided critical training opportunities to those sworn to serve and protect. Last month, the association honored two for a lifetime of work and dedication: Dr. Thomas Canfield, renowned forensic pathologist and former Montrose County coroner, and San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters, the state’s longest-serving sheriff.
The men received Lifetime Achievement awards from WCPOA, based on nominations that went before a selection committee for the annual honor.
“We give the award to folks who have devoted their lives or careers to either assisting law enforcement, or law enforcement in general,” said Dan Covault, WCPOA second-vice president and awards committee chair. Covault is also San Miguel County undersheriff.
“We look at all of the nominees. We kind of try to narrow it down as to that year’s group of nominees who contributed the most.”
Canfield was instrumental in establishing a forensic laboratory in Montrose and was chief pathologist at the hospital prior to being elected coroner in 2006. He has served on such professional boards as the Colorado Coroner Standards and Training Board; been featured on various true crime television shows and has been recognized for his work on cold cases, most recently, the more than two-decade quest to identify a female homicide victim whose body was found on Windy Point in 1994. Last year, the woman was finally identified as Susan Hoppes, missing from Washington State since 1993.
“His contribution to law enforcement was through medical science,” Covault said. “He spent a lifetime doing that for us. His contribution to court testimony, preparing cases, giving those expert opinions in those cases and just the sheer amount of time that he did it.”
Canfield retired as coroner about this time last year, citing significant health problems after a 2020 vehicle crash, which police confirmed had occurred after a medical episode. He was not available for an interview.
Masters was awarded a Lifetime Achievement in part because he is the longest-serving sheriff in Colorado history, Covault said. Masters is in his 44th year as sheriff and has another two years in law enforcement under his belt, as a town marshal, per Covault.
“He has served on multiple state-level boards; he has worked as a consultant in other countries; he has run and operated this office for four decades. I’m his fourth undersheriff. He’s just got the longevity and lots and lots of experience,” said Covault, adding other work Masters has done includes helping to drive legislation. “There are a plethora of reasons why Bill stands out above and beyond just from being sheriff of the county.”
The WCPAO began in 1958. It is a member-driven organization that provides no-cost training and other support to agencies in Southwest Colorado. As it happened, on the awards day, May 17, the association hosted an expert-led training in determining when a water death might be a homicide, as opposed to an accidental drowning.
“I really appreciate that the Western Colorado Peace Officers Association still uses the words ‘peace officer,’” Masters said. “They were in the time of peace officers, the 1950s; they were the only ones who provided any kind of training whatsoever. Most people didn’t go to police academies then. If you needed to be trained, they were kind of the only group on the Western Slope that provided any at all. It’s a great organization.”
Masters said when he began his career, the law enforcement academy was four weeks long and the association was the place providing any additional training.
“They’re a pretty important organization. I’m certainly honored to receive that award and especially on the same day Dr. Canfield received that award. That was a real pleasure,” Masters said.
Anyone can nominate a peace officer or a person whose work supports law and order for a WCPAO award. Covault said the organization hopes to receive additional nominations this year for the committee to consider. Visit wcpoa.com for more information.
“Bill and Tom were both excellent choices for receiving this award this year,” he said.
“I’ve met very few people who have contributed to the level they have to the criminal justice system. They’re just above and beyond most people. I can only hope to achieve half of what either of them did.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
