The Montrose County School District (MCSD) COVID-19 Response Team (CRT) determined that the Peak Academy (PEAK) campus will transition to remote instruction through the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 staffing impacts and a lack of substitute staff coverage on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
In-person instruction is scheduled to resume at PEAK on Jan. 5, 2021. Montrose County School District has notified all affected families prior to community notification.
Families and the community are urged to visit the MCSD COVID-19 Dashboard located at www.mcsd.org to view updated daily numbers of COVID-19 positive school individuals and quarantine numbers by district and site.
The district continues to ask the community to stay safe and keep schools open for in-person instruction and operations by wearing a mask, exercising social distance, washing your hands, staying home if you are sick, and taking viral precautions seriously.
