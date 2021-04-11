Pedestrian and dog struck and killed on Townsend Avenue

Fire and police vehicles on scene Saturday night on South Townsend Avenue, where a pedestrian and his dog were hit and killed. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

A man walking with his dog was struck and killed in the 16400 block of South Townsend Avenue Saturday night. The dog also died.

Police on Sunday said a 20-year-old man driving allegedly struck the pedestrian, 43, and his dog, as he traveled south down the road.

Traffic was blocked from traveling between the South Townsend McDonald's and Chili's restaurant as the Montrose Police Department and Colorado State Patrol responded and investigated.

Further information was not provided. Chief Blaine Hall said the investigation is not complete.

"These situations are always tragedies for everyone involved and the families of those injured and killed," Hall said.

"We are always thankful for the Colorado State Patrol, which assists in these investigations, lending their technical expertise to these critical cases."

