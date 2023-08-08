Permanent repairs have begun on Colorado 133 between Somerset and Paonia, after a portion of the road caved in earlier this year.
Crews began their work Monday at mile point 16, near Bear Creek, which in the spring overwhelmed a culvert beneath the road with debris and collapsed the highway above.
The team’s first task is installing water pumps to divert flows coming from Bear Creek, so workers can begin excavation. The Colorado Department of Transportation said in its news release announcing the work that it is critical to ensure the Gunnison River and the creek are protected from contamination.
Pipe to replace the damaged culvert was set to arrive this week. Once the culvert is replaced, the final phase of work will entail removing the temporary bridge now in place for traffic and beginning preparatory work for final paving and striping.
During this phase, traffic may be reduced to a single lane, but this is expected to be short-term. CDOT expects all work to be done by Nov. 17.
The road was closed for safety May 2 because of the damage, which began with a small sinkhole on April 29. On May 1, snowmelt caused major flooding from Bear Creek, which clogged the culvert with debris, flooded the road and pushed the culvert through to the other side, while eroding the bank. The road then collapsed.
CDOT later installed a temporary, two-lane bridge, which opened on June 19. That bridge remains in place. The speed limit is 40 mph and commercial vehicle traffic is restricted to 85,000 pounds and an 11-foot width.
The damage affected several area businesses, whose access was impeded prior to the installation of the temporary bridge. The Small Business Administration is offer low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to those businesses.
The interest rate is 4% for small businesses and 2.375% for private nonprofits, with terms of up to 30 years. They are restricted to small businesses without the ability to offset the adverse impact without experiencing hardship.
The loans can be used for fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster. Eligibility is based only on the financial impact of the disaster, not on property damage.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone