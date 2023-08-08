Permanent repairs have begun on Colorado 133 between Somerset and Paonia, after a portion of the road caved in earlier this year.

Crews began their work Monday at mile point 16, near Bear Creek, which in the spring overwhelmed a culvert beneath the road with debris and collapsed the highway above.



