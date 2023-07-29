PET COLUMN: Is he too hot?

Jack is a handsome four-year-old lab/pointer mix. He loves outdoor adventures such as running, swimming, and hiking. He is very friendly with adults, children, and other dogs. However, he isn't a fan of cats. He would love to be your new best friend. (Submitted photo/ Second Chance)

It’s hotter than… So many ways to finish that sentence, but it all comes down to “Dang, it’s too hot!” With temperatures nearing triple digits, heat stroke in pets is a real danger. 

It’s easy for our pets to overheat in warm weather. Unlike us, they can’t strip off clothes or turn up the a/c when it gets hot. Dogs and cats are unable to sweat, so they are less able to regulate their body temperature. It’s important to know the signs of heatstroke so that you can treat your pet appropriately and know when to seek veterinary attention.



