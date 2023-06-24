PET COLUMN: Some things are better together

Broccoli Cheddar and his siblings, Chicken Noodle and Chowder (their mom is Soup) are adorable black kittens who are available now. (Submitted Photo/ Second Chance)

Some things are just better together. Salt and Pepper. Wine and Cheese. Catsup and Mustard. Skis and Boots. Movies and Popcorn.

Also, Chowder and Sparkles. Penny and Quartz. Tuba and Tweed. These are just a few of the kittens we have available for adoption. 



