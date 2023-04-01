PET COLUMN: Veterinary care for the community

My name is Gonzo, and I love Dr. Shari, Tabby, and Tina. I came to Second Chance in pretty bad shape. I was really matted, skinny, and had issues with my teeth. They fixed me up and are continuing to care for me until I find someone who wants to bring a senior cat into their home to love and care for. I promise to give lots of purrs in return. (Submitted photo/Second Chance)

This is the fourth in a series of Pet Columns highlighting Second Chance’s 2022 Impact Statistics.

Our belief: “Pets and People Live Better Together” is fundamental to the services we offer. The most successful and fastest-growing service is our Community Veterinary Clinic. We’re happy to report, in 2022, we served 958 pets with spaying/neutering, vaccines, dental, wellness checks, diagnostics, and euthanasia.



