Pianist Violett in solo concert at Methodist Church

Martha Watson Violett will be playing a solo piano concert at the Montrose Methodist Church on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. There will be no charge to attend.
Violett is emeritus professor of music at Western Colorado University where she currently teaches piano and class piano part-time and remains active as soloist and chamber musician with Western faculty and guest artists.
She received her undergraduate degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and graduate degrees from the University of Iowa with additional study at the University of Washington. As recipient of a Fulbright scholarship she studied piano and chamber music at the Hochschule für Musik in Freiburg, Germany, 1970-72.
A special interest in the music of Spain’s composers inspired research, performance, and lecture-recitals of the Spanish piano repertoire of the past three centuries and her doctoral dissertation on the solo piano music of the Catalonian composer, Xavier Montsalvatge. She was invited to present a recital of Montsalvatge’s music in Barcelona in 1993 as one of many celebratory concerts in honor of his eightieth birthday.
Violett's program will include sonatas by three well-known composers of the Classical Period—Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven.
