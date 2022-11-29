Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Gunnison Ranger District will be looking for an opportunity to initiate the burning of approximately 1,500 slash piles in the vicinity of Monarch Pass.

The piles are the result of hazard trees that were felled in 2020. The slash piles are located along U.S. 50 between mile marker 192 and 199. Pile burning will begin when there is sufficient snow or rain present to prevent fire spread and will continue as long as conditions allow.



