Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Gunnison Ranger District will be looking for an opportunity to initiate the burning of approximately 1,500 slash piles in the vicinity of Monarch Pass.
The piles are the result of hazard trees that were felled in 2020. The slash piles are located along U.S. 50 between mile marker 192 and 199. Pile burning will begin when there is sufficient snow or rain present to prevent fire spread and will continue as long as conditions allow.
Implementing prescribed fire is a critical part of reducing the risk of wildfire to communities and improving forest health conditions. Updates will be posted on the GMUG Fire Info Facebook page.
Prescribed fire is only implemented under very specific environmental conditions (e.g., wind speed, relative humidity, smoke dispersion). Prescribed fires are conducted by trained fire managers with a strong understanding of fire behavior and years of on-the-ground experience.
These prescribed burns will only be implemented when pre-identified firefighting resources are available to support effective and safe operations. Fire managers will staff the fire until it is deemed secure and patrol the prescribed fire until it is declared out.
The Forest Service has completed a 90-day nationwide operational pause and program review of protocols, decision support tools and practices related to the implementation of prescribed fire.
This pause has allowed time to identify and immediately implement program improvements to ensure firefighters have the resources, tools and support needed to safely carry out this important work. The lessons learned, driven by the best available science, will be implemented before the agency resumes its prescribed fire program.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone