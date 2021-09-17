Pilot dead in single-plane crash

The pilot of this red plane died when it crashed in northeastern Delta County on Sept. 17. An investigation is underway. (Courtesy/DCSO)

The pilot of a single-engine biplane died when the aircraft crashed northeast of Delta.

The plane was last spotted in the air approximately 10 miles from Delta, near Doctor Mesa, on Sept. 17. The witness reported the craft as possibly down at about 8 a.m., prompting emergency response.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Cedaredge Fire Department spotted the destroyed aircraft resting on the side of a steep embankment. The pilot and sole occupant was dead.

The sheriff's office did not provide the pilot's name. Its news release states public identification is pending notification of next of kin.

The DCSO informed the Federal Aviation Administration and investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Tags

Load comments