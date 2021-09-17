breaking featured Pilot dead in single-engine plane crash Staff Report Sep 17, 2021 Sep 17, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now.. The pilot of this red plane died when it crashed in northeastern Delta County on Sept. 17. An investigation is underway. (Courtesy/DCSO) CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The pilot of a single-engine biplane died when the aircraft crashed northeast of Delta.The plane was last spotted in the air approximately 10 miles from Delta, near Doctor Mesa, on Sept. 17. The witness reported the craft as possibly down at about 8 a.m., prompting emergency response.The Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Cedaredge Fire Department spotted the destroyed aircraft resting on the side of a steep embankment. The pilot and sole occupant was dead.The sheriff's office did not provide the pilot's name. Its news release states public identification is pending notification of next of kin.The DCSO informed the Federal Aviation Administration and investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Aircraft Pilot Aeronautics Police Aviation Plane Biplane Cedaredge Fire Department Northeast Occupant Federal Aviation Administration Office Sheriff News Release Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Shelter in place ordered after shots fired Missing Ophir woman found dead Staff begin leaving Montrose Memorial over state's COVID vaccine mandate; up to 10 resign $33 million airport terminal expansion approved ANALYSIS: Fraud and fiction: the school’s ‘IT guy’ and his five-year scam Pilot dead in single-engine plane crash OBITUARY: Daniel Duane Granberg OBITUARY: Maximus Paul Schuetz; February 11, 2004 - June 14, 2021. In loving memory OBITUARY: Bonnie Davis OBITUARY: Kenneth R. Wyrick
