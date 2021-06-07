Pilot hospitalized after crash landing small plane

The pilot and lone occupant of a small experimental aircraft was hospitalized in Grand Junction after his plane crash-landed in a field Sunday, near the Montrose and Delta county line.
Ernst Loosli, 69, of Montrose was piloting the single-engine Zenith CH 750 Sunday when, as he later told authorities, the engine vapor locked, forcing a crash landing. The plane came down in a field off 5725 Road in the 2000 block.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office located the plane upside down; upon arrival, Loosli had already been transported to Delta County Memorial Hospital. He was later taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
