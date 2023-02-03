New Nordic Ski Trails ready for skiers

Uncompahgre Nordic Association board members, Forest Service and Montrose County officials, during the official opening of the new Divide Road ski trails. The Forest Service reminds people to recreates safely in the backcountry this winter.

 (Courtesy photo/Dennis Murphy)

Winter on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests brings snowy adventures and many outdoor activities to enjoy. Winter also brings avalanche warnings, high winds, extreme cold temperatures, changes in road and campground status and new safety considerations.

Visitors need to be aware of challenges and prepared for changing conditions. We want everyone to be able to enjoy this incredible time of year safely. Here are a few resources and tips to help you prepare and stay safe when you head out to the forest.



