Planned power outages continue for English Gardens subdivision as DMEA clears out tree growth

Last week, Delta-Montrose Electric Association began a month-long undertaking of removing overgrown trees growing into its power line rights-of-way in northwest English Gardens. For the safety of its tree trimming crews and linemen, this work requires extended outages.
“Much of the vegetation that needs to be removed isn’t accessible by our bucket trucks because our power lines run along the members’ backyard fence lines. This means our tree crews will need to access the trees, climb them, and remove them in chunks,” said DMEA Vegetation Management Supervisor Travis Swaim.
Over the next three weeks, DMEA will be instituting planned outages every Wednesday along different streets in the English Gardens neighborhood just southwest of the intersection of Hillcrest and 12th Street. The next planned outage is scheduled for this Wednesday, March 24, near York and Avon Street, beginning at 8 a.m. and lasting throughout the day until approximately 5:30 p.m.
Members in this neighborhood can expect to see DMEA tree trimmers and lineman working to clear vegetation and perform maintenance on the co-op’s lines and equipment over the next few weeks. With the sizable scope of work, there will also be significant debris on and around members’ properties. DMEA will be clearing and removing all debris, but it may require multiple trips to complete all clean-up tasks.
“We’re doing our best to contact members before the outages through the emails and phone numbers on file with their accounts. However, we’re finding that some of that information isn’t getting updated with DMEA as people transition to cell phones or change emails. I encouraged every member to make sure DMEA has their most recent contact information,” Swaim said.
