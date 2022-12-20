Special to the MDP

Crews have made significant progress on the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project. The project is part of CDOT’s statewide 10-year plan and focuses on significant safety improvements for the Interstate 70 mountain corridor.



