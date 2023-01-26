Planning commission rejects gravel pit; recommends BOCC denial

A child holds up a small sign opposing the Farm Road gravel pit expansion, amid a sea of people during a short break at the Montrose County Planning Commission meeting on Jan. 26. The planning commission will forward a recommendation for denial to the Montrose County commissioners. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

The Montrose County Planning Commission voted to recommend that the Board of Montrose County Commissioners deny a special use permit to expand the Farm Road Gravel Pit.

Before a full room Thursday, Jan. 26, the planning commission detailed concerns over heavy truck traffic and the impact to nearby homes in an ever-growing subdivision.



