Planning commission rejects gravel pit; recommends BOCC denial

A child holds up a small sign opposing the Farm Road gravel pit expansion, amid a sea of people during a short break at the Montrose County Planning Commission meeting on Jan. 26. The planning commission will forward a recommendation for denial to the Montrose County commissioners. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
The Montrose County Planning Commission voted to recommend that the Board of Montrose County Commissioners deny a special use permit to expand the Farm Road Gravel Pit.
Before a full room Thursday, Jan. 26, the planning commission detailed concerns over heavy truck traffic and the impact to nearby homes in an ever-growing subdivision.
The pit, near Maple Grove and 58.75 roads, is currently 10 acres. Applicants had hoped for approval to expand the pit to 118 acres on a 130-acre parcel, in 12 phases. The life of the expansion permit would be 60 years.
The hearing, continued from December, brought a big crowd that filled most of the room at the Montrose County Event Center, to which the planning commission had been moved because of anticipated attendance. The public hearing had been closed at the December meeting, so it was down to the planning commission to discuss the application, along with a hefty packet of material and letters members received, which they had needed time to review.
In less than an hour Thursday, the board unanimously recommended denial, to loud applause.
The application now goes to the county commissioners for consideration.
This is a breaking story and will be updated with full details.
