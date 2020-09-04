The Bureau of Reclamation and Colorado Parks and Wildlife urge the public to always practice safety precautions when working or recreating in or around bodies of water.
The following are safety tips and advice for planning your recreational outings:
• Always check and follow state and federal law regarding the use of personal flotation devices while recreating on reservoirs and when swimming or boating on rivers or other waterways.
• It is important to know the area and obtain information about hazards on rivers, reservoirs, and other waterways. For example, if swimming or fishing near a dam, remain a safe distance from the dam to avoid many hazards including under currents.
• Know the water temperature. A few minutes of exposure to cold temperatures may cause the body to suffer severe effects, such as a loss of motor functions, poor coordination, and slower mental functions.
• Know what the different types of buoys mean and what they are communicating or marking.
• Be sure to read all posted signs in the area and pay attention to barriers, such as flood warnings, no-trespassing areas, lifejackets required, etc.
• Always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to be back.
• Remember, if you see someone in danger in the water, do not enter the water. Call 911 and use a rope, throwable personal floatation device, or throw bag to try and pull them back to safety.
• Take a watercraft safety class or refresher annually.
• Never drive a boat while drinking alcohol.
