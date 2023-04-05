Campbell joins Bridges staff
Dan Campbell has joined the professional golf staff of The Bridges as director of instruction, it was announced by general manager and PGA professional, Eric Feely.
Campbell is based out of Phoenix and operates the Dan Campbell Golf Academy, which began in 2008. He will be spending two weeks a month at the Bridges providing instruction and counsel.
Campbell has more than 30 years of coaching and teaching experience, working with PGA Tour professionals like Vijay Singh, Kevin Stadler, Aaron Baddeley and others. Campbell competed in Europe for six years while teaching and was Director of Instruction at Whisper Rock Golf Club in Scottsdale from 2002-2006.
“Together with Eric (Feely) and Brian (Franco) and the professional staff at the Bridges, there will be plenty of opportunities for all levels of instruction regarding swing, short game, course management, putting, and gym ballistic training,” said Campbell.
MHS girls golf rescheduled
Due to inclement weather this week, the two local golf tournaments hosted by the Montrose High School girls golf team were rescheduled.
The April 4 tournament at Black Canyon Golf Club is now May 10; the April 5 competition at Cobble Creek isMay 11. The one-day tournament at each venue will feature 10 teams from the Western Slope.
The MHS Red Hawk golfers will play next at Adobe Creek Golf Club in Fruita April 10.
BCGC to host MHS fundraiser
The annual MHS girls golf fundraiser will be Saturday, April 15, at the Black Canyon Golf Course. It is a fundraiser for the Red Hawk golfers and will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. It is a four-person team scramble format.
The entry fee is $60 per person and includes cart, lunch and golf. To register, call 970-240-4653. It is limited to 25 teams.
BCB charity golf tourney has full field
The second-annual BCB Charity Classic golf tournament has a full field of 60 teams (120 players) for the three day competition, June 2-4. There will be play at all three local golf courses, the Black Canyon Golf Club, Cobble Creek and the Bridges.
It is a fundraiser golf tournament that benefits the youth and families programs at CASA.
The defending champions are the mother-daughter team of Peggy Brink and Katie Brink.
27-hole competition at Cobble Creek
Cobble Creek will have its annual two-man, 27-hole golf challenge on Sunday, April 30. The Tuesday night Mens’ League competition will start Tuesday, May 2. Players must be members of the Cobble Creek Men’s Golf Association to play in men’s club events.
Sign-ups open for Haven House invitational tourney
Haven House Transitional Living Center in Olathe is bringing back its “Drive to End Homelessness,” a four-person golf scramble and silent auction, on May 13, Tiara Rado Golf Course, 2057 S. Broadway, Grand Junction.
Entry fee is $100 and includes green fees, range balls, prizes, lunch and gift bags. Each team is limited to four people; individuals welcome. 8 a.m. sign-in and shotgun start at 9 a.m. Registrations open now at havehousehomeless.org, or send a check to Haven House, P.O. Box 1623, Olathe CO 81425. For more information, email rose@havenhousehomeless.org or nichole@havenhousehomeless.org.
Haven House provides transitional housing and support programs to families experiencing homelessness, with a goal of helping them become self-sufficient.