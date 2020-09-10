Veterans services organizations in Delta, including the American Legion Post 65 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3571 are partnering with TJ Cycles and Offroad to host the second annual POW/MIA Tribute Poker Run to help boost public awareness about POW/MIA issues and veteran suicides.
Up to 200 riders will take part in the poker run Sept. 19, in tribute to the more than 80,000 prisoners of war and military missing in action since WWII, and the 22 veterans per day who take their own lives.
This tribute is in support of the families and friends of these veterans, many of whom live in Delta, Mesa and Montrose counties.
The riders will gather at TJ Cycles and Offroad, 1520 Bluff St., in Delta between 8 and 10 a.m., then head to Paonia, through Crawford, over Black Mesa, through Montrose and back to their starting point at TJ Cycles and Offroad.
Back in Delta, Dented Fence BBQ will serve them a catered lunch and Dave’s Fault provides live music during an afternoon of fellowship.
All state, county and city guidelines related to safety and COVID-19 will be adhered to.
The poker run is sponsored by veterans service organizations, Alpine Bank, Hellman Motor Company, Bank of Colorado, Mesa Rentals, First Colorado National Bank, Walgreens, and others.
It is open to all motorcycle riders and any others who wish to drive with them in tribute to POW/MIAs and veterans who have died by suicide.
For more information, call 970-399-3388 or drop by TJ Cycles and Offroad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.