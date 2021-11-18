Police and CBI search for woman reportedly kidnapped from Montrose home

Montrose police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are actively searching for a woman they say was forcibly removed from her residence and taken away in a vehicle.
Tre Glenn Richardson, 27, is being sought on a warrant alleging first-degree kidnapping, first-degree criminal trespass, assault, criminal mischief, child abuse and domestic violence, Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said.
According to police, early in the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 17, Richardson came to the home of Angela Oneill in the 100 block of San Juan Avenue, where witnesses said he demanded to speak with her. Police further allege that after an “interaction” with people at the home, Richardson forcibly removed Oneill and took her into a 2003 dark blue-colored Ford Windstar minivan with silver trim on its lower quarter panels (license plate CGX 453) and drove away.
Smith said that although there was not information suggesting Richardson was armed, he had been involved in an incident in another jurisdiction where a knife was used.
Richardson has possible Mesa County/Grand Junction ties.
He is described as a white man, 6-feet-4, 220 pounds, with multiple neck and face tattoos.
Anyone who sees Richardson, Oneill, or the vehicle should call 911 immediately. Do not approach or attempt to apprehend Richardson.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call dispatch at 970-249-9110.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone