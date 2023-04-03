Police and mayor add time capsule at Public Safety Complex

A sampling of the items placed in the time capsule at the new police headquarters. The capsule is slated to be opened in 2072. (William Woody/City of Montrose)

Something interesting is now sealed within the walls of the new Public Safety Complex — but it won’t be seen again until 2072.

Monday, during a special ceremony, Montrose Mayor Dave Frank, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall and Deputy Police Chief Matt Smith, placed a time capsule inside one of the community room walls at the new police headquarters, 434 S. First St.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?