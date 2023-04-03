Police and mayor add time capsule at Public Safety Complex

Something interesting is now sealed within the walls of the new Public Safety Complex — but it won’t be seen again until 2072.
Monday, during a special ceremony, Montrose Mayor Dave Frank, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall and Deputy Police Chief Matt Smith, placed a time capsule inside one of the community room walls at the new police headquarters, 434 S. First St.
Hall, Smith and Deputy Chief Tim Cox worked with Montrose City Council and city staff to gather a variety of items for the time capsule, which reference present-day life and symbolize the department’s commitment to public safety throughout the Montrose community.
Some items placed in the capsule included a department badge, uniform patch, present-day department personnel photos, newspaper clippings, various other pictures, digital media containing videos of the official opening of the MPSC in 2022, letters from Frank and Hall, along with a picture of the department’s dog Apple. Other department personnel was also given the opportunity to place small items within the capsule.
“We wouldn’t be here today without the support of our city council and our citizens passing the 2A initiative,” Hall said, in a press release announcing placement of the time capsule. The initiative increased city sales tax to fund the new complex and other police resources.
“Placing these items in the time capsule makes you think about what Montrose will look like in the next 50 years. I am hopeful it will be the great community it is today with a police department that continues to value its relationship with the community above all else,” Hall added.
Frank said the ceremony was a “fun historical event” and that was an honor as the mayor of Montrose to add a letter addressed to the future citizens of Montrose.
“It’s a great opportunity to give a slice of what we are doing now, and let future generations know that we are not only alive and well, but that we are thriving,” Frank said.
