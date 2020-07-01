Police confirm death investigation in Fox Meadows

Montrose County Undersheriff George Jackson, center, discusses the death scene in the Fox Meadows subdivision Wednesday, with other investigators who assisted the Montrose Police Department.

 (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

The Montrose Police Department confirmed that it is conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2100 block of Sara Lee Lane.

Police did not provide details about the death investigation and have not released the identity of the deceased.

Officers responded to the home, located in the Fox Meadows subdivision, at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

After assessing the scene, they called in the MPD and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics teams.

For the next several hours, people were blocked from entering the subdivision from 67.00 Road, however, there was no immediate concern for the safety of the public at large. That remains the case, although residents will continue seeing detectives and Montrose Fire Protection District members.

More information will be published as it is confirmed.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments