Police confirm death investigation in Fox Meadows

The Montrose Police Department confirmed that it is conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2100 block of Sara Lee Lane.
Police did not provide details about the death investigation and have not released the identity of the deceased.
Officers responded to the home, located in the Fox Meadows subdivision, at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.
After assessing the scene, they called in the MPD and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics teams.
For the next several hours, people were blocked from entering the subdivision from 67.00 Road, however, there was no immediate concern for the safety of the public at large. That remains the case, although residents will continue seeing detectives and Montrose Fire Protection District members.
More information will be published as it is confirmed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.