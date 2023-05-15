A threat circulating social media led many to think it revolved around Columbine Middle School. Although MCSD and law enforcement have determined the threat was not directed towards the middle school, the school district increased law enforcement presence at all schools in Montrose, Monday May 15. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose County School District officials clarified that a post circulating on social media late last week did not refer to Columbine Middle School.
According to the district’s Facebook, a post had circulated across social media platforms in which an unknown individual threatened to shoot “CMS,” which community members took to mean Columbine Middle School.
“MCSD worked with law enforcement to determine that there is no threat to Columbine Middle School (CMS) or any Montrose County School,” stated MCSD’s announcement.
MCSD has a system in place for community based threat assessment, explained MCSD Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins.
“Our Suicide Prevention Protocols and School Threat Assessment Teams are proactively meeting weekly, connecting MCSD with multiple community stakeholders such as law enforcement, mental health, Child Protective Services, probation, school-based health centers, and a number of others,” continued Jenkins. “This collaboration also makes it possible for us to aggressively respond to any school safety and security concerns as they emerge.”
The announcement went on to explain that there will be increased law enforcement presence at all schools in the district.
“The message observed by community members did not specify or direct a threat toward Columbine Middle School,” said Montrose Police Deputy Chief Matt Smith. “I think this has been assumed by concerned community members, but no school in the MCSD was specifically named in the message.”
It was also noted in an update to MCSD’s original post that the circulating threat uses the initials CMS but mentions teachers who do not work for MCSD.
“Social media is not isolated to Montrose, County,” said the updated MCSD post. “This (threatening) post is being investigated across the state and mirrors one that made the news in North Carolina last week. Law enforcement has found no connection to any Montrose County school.”
Further, Jenkins said: “Local law enforcement are continuing to coordinate with state and federal officials to determine the source.”
