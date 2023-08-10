Police department concludes school supply drive with many generous donations

Members of the Montrose Police Department command staff along with the Montrose City Council and staff stand alongside members from the Montrose County School District with hundreds of donated school supplies inside the Montrose Public Safety Complex Tuesday morning, Aug. 8. (Courtesy photo/ City of Montrose)
The Montrose Police Department has completed its annual school supply drive and is grateful for everyone in the community who donated to help Montrose area students with supplies for the upcoming school year.
In July senior command staff of the department challenged the Montrose community to “fill the police department” with school supplies as part of its annual effort.
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said the community’s most important investment lies with its youths, and the department is pleased to help local students obtain the tools for success for the upcoming school year by coordinating the collection of school supplies.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 8, Chief Hall said the department had collected enough supplies to fill about a dozen large boxes, which will be donated to the Montrose County School District for distribution throughout district schools.
The department collected dozens of new backpacks along with crayons, dry-erase markers, hundreds of pencils, tissue boxes, ring binders, glue sticks, composition books, headphones and earbuds, highlighters, and pocket folders.
Chief Hall said the drive’s major donors who warranted special recognition include Stephen "Pete" Peterson of Maxfield & Peterson P.C. Accountants and Advisors, the City of Montrose, 360 Insurance, and Timberline Bank.
"The Montrose Police Department is so thankful for our local citizens, businesses, City Council, city employees, and our citizens for donating these much-needed school supplies,” Chief Hall said.
“In partnership with the Montrose County School District, these supplies will be donated to kids in need this next school year. Way to support this effort, Montrose!"
Years ago the police department began its school supply drive with so much success that it was decided the drive would become an annual event to help support local school children, according to Hall.
