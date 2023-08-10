Police department concludes school supply drive with many generous donations

Members of the Montrose Police Department command staff along with the Montrose City Council and staff stand alongside members from the Montrose County School District with hundreds of donated school supplies inside the Montrose Public Safety Complex Tuesday morning, Aug. 8. (Courtesy photo/ City of Montrose)

The Montrose Police Department has completed its annual school supply drive and is grateful for everyone in the community who donated to help Montrose area students with supplies for the upcoming school year.

In July senior command staff of the department challenged the Montrose community to “fill the police department” with school supplies as part of its annual effort.



