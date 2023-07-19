The Montrose Police Department has promoted two officers to the rank of sergeant, Nicholas Gehm and Cameron Pensyl.

Chief Blaine Hall cited their “unwavering dedication to keeping our community safe” and called them exceptional.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?