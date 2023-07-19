The Montrose Police Department has promoted two officers to the rank of sergeant, Nicholas Gehm and Cameron Pensyl.
Chief Blaine Hall cited their “unwavering dedication to keeping our community safe” and called them exceptional.
“In the realm of law enforcement, the role of sergeant is crucial,” Hall said, addressing the new sergeants Tuesday. “Sergeants are the leaders who make split-second decisions, ones that nobody else can make in the heat of the moment. It is during those critical times when the safety of our officers and our community rests in your hands.”
The ceremony was attended by members of the City Council, city administrators, and staff, police command staff, and fellow officers within the department. The families of Gehm and Pensyl were also in attendance to pin the officers’ new sergeant badges to their uniforms.
Hall said the role of sergeant is “not solely about making tough decisions and taking command during challenging situations,” but is also about “fostering a culture of growth and employee development within the department.”
Gehm was hired by the Montrose Police Department in 2017. Gehm is a member of the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics, SWAT, team and a certified police training officer.
Pensyl was hired by the department in 2019. In addition to serving as a police instructor, Pensyl is also a member of the department’s SWAT team and serves as a certified police training officer.
“Let us congratulate and honor Nick Gehm and Cameron Pensyl for their promotion to the rank of sergeant and their service to our community,” Hall said.
“This is a good time for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to the safety of our city and recognize the tireless efforts of all of our dedicated city employees and City Council for working to make Montrose a better place to live, work, and prosper.”
The promotions come amid an intensive hiring campaign by the department. Thus far in 2023, the department has hired three new patrol officers, a second victim's advocate, a new emergency manager, a fourth school resource officer, and two new K-9s to serve on the department's patrol and drug task force. The department is also sponsoring a pair of cadets in the 2023 Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy currently in session this summer.
