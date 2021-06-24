Police department rolls out online reporting tool

The public now can report minor incidents to the Montrose Police Department by using a web-based reporting system.
The Desk Officer Online Reporting System (DORS), will allow the public to file certain incident types over the internet at the users' convenience. The types of incidents that can be reported via the online tool include minor theft, fraud, vehicle trespass, lost property, hit and run, minor private property crashes, vandalism, and others.
The DORS system is a product of Coplogic, Inc., a California-based software company.
The newly created tool can be found at www.MontrosePD.com.
Officers expect this internet-based reporting service to be very popular among citizens who have come to expect immediate and convenient online police services, Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said, in a City of Montrose press release Thursday.
The DORS system will give the public the option to file a report at a time that is best for them, without having to wait for an officer to respond or call them back.
Smith said the system allows the public to file cases remotely from any internet-connected electronic device. Once submitted, the report will be reviewed by police personnel and the person filing the report will then receive a free email copy of the report.
The report will then transfer into the Montrose Police Department’s records management system to receive the same investigation, statistical analysis, and retrieval as reports filed in person.
Incidents that fall under the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction would be referred to that agency, MCSO Lt. Cam Boldan told the Montrose Daily Press after the city’s press release announcing DORS.
"This online reporting tool will give community members the option to file reports at their convenience, which can save time for them,” Smith said, in the announcement.
“People wishing to report these non-emergency crimes can now do so without having to make a trip to the department, wait for an officer, or file a report request for their records. Our department hopes that this tool will be utilized by our community and recognized as a benefit to them."
The DORS system will give officers more time to address urgent community needs while keeping pace with the public’s expectations for online services.
Smith said the reporting tool is not monitored in real-time, and if the public needs help for any in-progress incident, crime, or emergency they can still call WestCo Dispatch at 911 or the non-emergency line for other matters at 970-249-9110.
More information about Coplogic, Inc. can be found at www.Coplogic.com.
Information for this story came from the city’s press release by public information officer William Woody, except the information from the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.
