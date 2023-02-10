Montrose Police Department commanders are hosting a public meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, that will serve as a community crime-prevention workshop.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the new Montrose Public Safety Complex’s Community Room, located at 434 S. First St. The meeting is focused on businesses that operate within the Montrose Police Department’s jurisdiction, which is the Montrose city limits.



