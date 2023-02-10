Montrose Police Department commanders are hosting a public meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, that will serve as a community crime-prevention workshop.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the new Montrose Public Safety Complex’s Community Room, located at 434 S. First St. The meeting is focused on businesses that operate within the Montrose Police Department’s jurisdiction, which is the Montrose city limits.
Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said the meeting will foster discussion between business owners, police department officers, and city staff about strategies for crime prevention.
“We look forward to joining local business owners from within the City of Montrose at this meeting,” Smith said. “Our goal is to strengthen the partnership between business owners and police officers in the ongoing efforts to prevent crime throughout the community.”
Informational topics such as Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, CPTED, will be presented and discussed, and police staff will be present to answer questions.
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall will deliver a presentation on local crime statistics that will provide business owners a window into local criminal activity.
The department will also discuss programs geared toward crime reduction.
