Montrose police officers responded to an area near Montrose Drive Saturday evening, on multiple reports of shots fired.
An individual was arrested a short distance away, however, his connection to the reports, if any, was not immediately known, Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said.
Police remained on the scene past 7 p.m., with lighted patrol units for a time blocking the road into the Montrose Drive neighborhood. They had cleared the scene by 8.
Further information is pending.
