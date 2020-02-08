Montrose police officers responded to an area near Montrose Drive Saturday evening, on multiple reports of shots fired.

An individual was arrested a short distance away, however, his connection to the reports, if any, was not immediately known, Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said.

Police remained on the scene past 7 p.m., with lighted patrol units for a time blocking the road into the Montrose Drive neighborhood. They had cleared the scene by 8.

Further information is pending.

Tags

Load comments