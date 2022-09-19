Lockdown

Law enforcement responded on Monday afternoon to a school threat that locked down Montrose High School. The district confirmed that the threat is unfounded and was a prank call. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)

UPDATE:

Montrose County School District is among several in the state to have received threats to their schools. The district said it appears the threat is unfounded and was a prank call, but out of abundance of caution and in accordance with safety protocols, law enforcement continued to clear Montrose High School.



