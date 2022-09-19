Law enforcement responded on Monday afternoon to a school threat that locked down Montrose High School. The district confirmed that the threat is unfounded and was a prank call. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose County School District is among several in the state to have received threats to their schools. The district said it appears the threat is unfounded and was a prank call, but out of abundance of caution and in accordance with safety protocols, law enforcement continued to clear Montrose High School.
The lockdown at MHS has been lifted and the threat has been deemed not credible. Students began being released at 4 p.m. and practices/activities were to resume as normal.
ORIGINAL POST:
The Daily Press is aware that an active-shooter threat investigation is underway at Montrose High School. Delta County School District officials confirmed they are investigating a school threat, too.
No active shooter or other threat has been confirmed.
Students were not in school when Delta received its report, an administrator said. MHS was reported as on lockdown.
As of about 3:40 p.m., the school was preparing to release students, according to law enforcement at the scene.
We are continuing to monitor the situation and will have updates as they are available.
The public is asked to avoid the area of Montrose High School for the time being.
