Following a “suspicious incident” Wednesday during which a young girl was offered a ride by a man she didn’t know, police are reminding parents to be alert and discuss with their children what to do if a stranger makes them uncomfortable.

“We don’t have any indication that any kind of criminal act occurred; it’s just suspicious,” Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said Thursday.

He said a 10-year-old walking in the area of Pitchfork Drive Wednesday afternoon was offered a ride by an older, white man, with white hair, who was driving a well-kept red Ford Explorer. The vehicle had black door handles. The man wore a hat with what appeared to the child to be a Navy emblem on it.

The child reported the encounter to her mother, who called police. In investigating, officers heard from another person, who reported having earlier seen the vehicle at a nearby park.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the police at 970-249-9110.

“We don’t have any information to show this was criminal in nature,” Smith reiterated.

“We want to inform folks this is something that happened. It’s also a good time to remind folks to make sure to educate your kids on what to do with strangers.” 

Tags

Load comments