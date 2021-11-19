Angela O’Neill was found safe in Montrose this afternoon, two days after she was reportedly forced from a home and into a vehicle.
Police said she has been located “alive and well.”
Tre Richardson is accused of kidnapping her on Wednesday and driving away with her. He was found and arrested this morning, Nov. 19, in Clifton by Grand Junction and Mesa County SWAT members.
Richardson remains in custody in Mesa County on an allegation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to jail records there and is due in court in Mesa County on Monday. In Montrose, he is suspected of kidnapping and other offenses; a court date is pending.
At 3:35 p.m. Friday, police responded to a residence in the city of Montrose, upon receiving a call from a member of the public, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said. There they found O’Neill uninjured and confirmed her identity.
“Out of respect for her and her family, we will not be issuing any further information at this time,” Hall said.
The case remains under active investigation as a kidnapping, he said.
Hall expressed relief that O’Neill was located and thanked all involved agencies who had assisted in the case and the search. “I am elated and happy this case is coming to a successful conclusion,” he said.
