Police: Man captured after crashing into ER barriers and fleeing

Police and workers clear up the scene of a crash Friday evening, April 14, at Montrose Regional Health. The white vehicle on the tow bed reportedly crashed into concrete barriers in front of the emergency room entrance. Police say it is fortunate no one was badly hurt. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
A man who reportedly declared himself a “cosmic egg” was detained Friday evening after allegedly crashing into concrete barriers at Montrose Regional Health and fleeing. The barriers prevented his SUV from going into the building, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
“We’re very lucky no one was seriously hurt. … It’s actually unbelievable. We’re just lucky an innocent person wasn’t seriously injured,” Hall said.
According to reports available to the chief, the hospital called to report a person had rammed a white SUV into concrete traffic pillars in front of the emergency room doors.
Hall said video surveillance showed someone drive the SUV toward the ER entrance, stop, and then “gun” the engine before striking the pillars. The driver kept accelerating, spinning the tires, before getting out and running, Hall said.
With tips from citizens and quick action from responding officers, the man, later identified as Cory Armbrecht, was captured a short distance away, at South Fifth Street and Junction Avenue.
Hall said based on statements Armbrecht, 37, of Colorado Springs, made to Montrose Police Sgt. Jason English, officers suspected him to be under the influence of alcohol or another substance.
Armbrecht also allegedly said he was somehow attracted to the ER sign and that “he was a cosmic egg,” Hall said.
“We’re unsure if he was actually going to the ER for a bona fide reason, but that’s what he indicated on scene, is he saw the ER sign and he was ‘a cosmic egg.’ He’s lucky he didn’t kill somebody,” Hall said.
The heavily damaged SUV was loaded onto a tow truck as people cleared debris. The pillar sustained only minimal damage, the chief said.
“Thank goodness for the concrete (pillars),” he said, going on to praise the officers who captured Armbrecht and residents who called in tips.
“I commend all of the individuals that helped us out tonight,” Hall said.
Armbrecht has not been formally charged. Hall said he could face allegations of leaving the scene of an accident, DUI and reckless driving.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
