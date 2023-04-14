Police: Man captured after crashing into ER barriers and fleeing

Police and workers clear up the scene of a crash Friday evening, April 14, at Montrose Regional Health. The white vehicle on the tow bed reportedly crashed into concrete barriers in front of the emergency room entrance. Police say it is fortunate no one was badly hurt. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

A man who reportedly declared himself a “cosmic egg” was detained Friday evening after allegedly crashing into concrete barriers at Montrose Regional Health and fleeing. The barriers prevented his SUV from going into the building, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.

“We’re very lucky no one was seriously hurt. … It’s actually unbelievable. We’re just lucky an innocent person wasn’t seriously injured,” Hall said.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

