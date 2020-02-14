Two Montrose residents were killed in Texas, allegedly by their son.

The El Paso Police Department said Julie Duncan, 68, and Richard Duncan, 67, were stabbed fatally Thursday and identified the suspect as their 35-year-old son, Benjamin Duncan.

The agency said in a news release that Benjamin Duncan called police and reported killing the couple. He surrendered to officers upon their arrival.

The elder Duncans were found in the home; Julie was dead at the scene. Richard was taken to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Benjamin Duncan was booked into El Paso County Detention Facility on suspicion of capital murder and held on a $1 million bond.

Police declined to release more information Friday.

