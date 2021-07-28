Police: One crash triggers another

Emergency vehicles respond to crashes on North Townsend Avenue Wednesday afternoon, July 28. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)

According to preliminary information from the Montrose Police Department, a two-car crash on North Townsend led to another Wednesday afternoon.

After the first crash, a driver reportedly struck another vehicle from behind, leading to a pile-up behind it, too. This was a four-car crash, police said.

Initial reports said there were no significant injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.

