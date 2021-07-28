Police: One crash triggers another

According to preliminary information from the Montrose Police Department, a two-car crash on North Townsend led to another Wednesday afternoon.
After the first crash, a driver reportedly struck another vehicle from behind, leading to a pile-up behind it, too. This was a four-car crash, police said.
Initial reports said there were no significant injuries.
Further information was not immediately available.
