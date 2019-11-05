Follow this post for election results as they are made available. All results are unofficial.
Ballot measure 2A is poised to pass. As of 8:24 p.m., 3,257 votes were counted in favor of the measure with 3,197 against. The measure would increase the City of Montrose sales tax rate by .58% to fund more staffing and facilities for the Montrose Police Department.
That is a final unofficial tally of ballots cast early, as well as those cast on Election Day. There were about 50 signature discrepancies that needed to be verified, and not all of those were ballots cast by those that live within the City of Montrose boundaries. West End votes will not be tallied until Wednesday morning, according to election officials.
School board race
Jacob Suppes will win for Montrose County Board of Education, District B with 4,570 votes, followed by Dr. DoriAnn Adragna (2,617), Katie Dunn (2,592) and Maria Trujillo (15).
Shawn Carroll will defeat Cindy Brand, with a lead of 5,161 to 4,352 votes for District D after the final unofficial tally.
Incumbent Stephen Bush will win in a landslide for District G. The final unofficial Election Day tally was 4,803 votes for Bush, followed by Melody Gillette (2,302), then Dru-Anne Weaver (1,945).
Statewide propositions
As predicted, Montrose County was saying no to two statewide measures early on.
Prop CC has 8,163 no votes to 3,915 yes.
Prop DD has 7,123 no votes to 4,933 yes.
Statewide, the no votes led for Prop CC, 688,624 to 547,834 with 41 of 64 counties reporting at 10:30 p.m. Conservatives opposed to the proposition had declared victory, according to the Denver Post.
With the same counties reporting, Prop DD had barely more no (616,507) than yes (616,423) votes. The race was still too close to call at 10:30 p.m.
See the latest numbers on the Colorado Secretary of State website.
If Prop CC passes, the state government could keep certain refunds that otherwise would have to be returned to residents under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR).
If Prop DD passes, it would authorize sports betting in Colorado and authorize the legislature to levy a tax of 10% on those conducting sports betting operations and use revenue to fund state water projects
