Police search for missing teen

The Montrose Police Department is seeking a young teenager last seen Feb. 9.
Heilea Gonzales, 13, apparently left her home overnight and did not take any extra clothing with her.
She has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-feet-2 and weighs 100 pounds.
Contact Detective Samantha Graves at 970-252-5285 with any information, or dispatch at 970-249-9110.
