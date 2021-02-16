Police search for missing teen

Heilea Gonzales, 13, is missing. 

The Montrose Police Department is seeking a young teenager last seen Feb. 9.

Heilea Gonzales, 13, apparently left her home overnight and did not take any extra clothing with her.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-feet-2 and weighs 100 pounds.

Contact Detective Samantha Graves at 970-252-5285 with any information, or dispatch at 970-249-9110.

