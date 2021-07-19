Staff Report
The Montrose Police Department is seeking information about a stabbing Sunday night outside of the Rio Bravo Restaurant, 1544 Oxbow Drive.
Police learned of the attack after the male victim came into the Montrose Memorial Hospital emergency department with two stab wounds to his neck. Preliminary information is that he had argued with another party outside of the restaurant and a fight broke out. During it, one man punched his face and another man stabbed him twice, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
Both were at large as of Monday. They were described only as Hispanic males; Hall said photos or video would be released it the investigation discovered any.
“It’s a serious incident. We do believe the victim will recover,” he said. “We are actively investigating the case.”
Anyone with information about the incident can call dispatch at 970-240-9110. To make an anonymous report, call Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers, 970-249-8500; use the P3Tips phone app, or the website P3Tips.com.
