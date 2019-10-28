Police seek suspects in reported robbery at Walmart

These individuals were identified by the Montrose Police Department as persons of interest in an alleged robbery at Walmart Sunday night.

 Submitted:Montrose Police Department

Police are searching for two people they suspect in a robbery at Walmart Sunday night.

According to preliminary information from the Montrose Police Department, a man and woman were leaving the South Townsend Avenue store with items for which they had not paid. When a clerk confronted them, the man allegedly drew and knife and slashed at the clerk in what was described by a patrol sergeant as a “near miss,” Chief Blaine Hall said.

The pair then fled in a silver-colored passenger sedan, that could possibly be a Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 970-249-9110 or make an anonymous report to Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500; use the P3Tips phone app or P3Tips.com

