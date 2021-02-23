Thieves have consistently targeted Big Country Trailers & Toppers, with one person so determined that, when he could not budge what he was attempting to steal, he returned the following day with a car dolly.
Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers and the Montrose Police Department are seeking information about the thefts, which were reported at the 1522 N. Townsend Ave. business on Dec. 7, Dec. 30 and Feb. 1, and announced Tuesday.
Store management would also like the perpetrators found, saying Tuesday that the thefts were a hard hit for a small business.
Per the alert, on Dec. 7, a customer had noticed several breaker boxes were missing from trailers Big Country had for sale. This prompted staff to check the inventory and confirm the breaker boxes were stolen. When they checked, the also discovered four tires, size 205 75 R15, were missing.
Police have not determined if the theft of the breaker boxes and tires were committed by the same person or people and the actual dates of the thefts is unknown. The total loss was put at $900.
On Dec. 30, police were informed of another theft. Video showed an SUV in the parking lot for about 30 minutes early Dec. 29, and a man removing a bumper from its mounting on a display. He was not able to lift the bumper into the SUV and left, but at about 6 a.m. Dec. 30, returned with a small car dolly to complete the theft, according to the Crime Stoppers alert.
The Ranch Hand bumper fits Ford trucks and is valued at $1,600.
The Feb. 1 heist cost the business a Snugtop pickup topper worth $3,720. Two people appear to be shown on video taking the maroon-colored topper. The video appears to also show a two-tone pickup truck towing a two-wheeled trailer being used in the theft.
Crime Stoppers affords a wholly anonymous way of reporting crimes. If a tip leads to an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for a cash award, also paid anonymously via a code.
Call 970-249-8500; use the P3Tips phone app or the P3Tips.com website to make a report.
People can also contact police at 970-249-9110 with information, although there is no guarantee of anonymity.
Big Country is not the only business to have been hit by burglars and Crime Stoppers, with the police, are also looking for a person suspected of breaking into Colorado West Tool Sport & Pawn, 517 E. Main St.
On Sept. 23, 2020, an unknown person threw two large river rocks at the front entrance, shattering the window, according to a Crime Stoppers alert released Tuesday.
The person then smashed the glass of a gun case and, within seconds, grabbed a Smith and Wesson Shield 9 mm valued at $495; a Smith & Wesson M&P semiautomatic valued at $499 and a Para Ordinance C7 .45 caliber valued at $550.
The suspect was wearing dark jeans, a royal blue hoodie, black rain poncho, tan or gray hiking shoes, possibly Columbia brand, and a multi-colored drawstring-style backpack.
In breaking the glass, the suspect apparently sustained injuries, the alert says.
Again, anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers or the police via the methods listed above.
