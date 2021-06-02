Governor Jared Polis on Wednesday announced the Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing, whereby five eligible Coloradans, ages 12-17, will be randomly selected to win a $50,000 scholarship each week for five weeks.
This public health initiative is meant to promote vaccine uptake.
“Last week we launched the Colorado Comeback Cash for Coloradans 18 and older, and now we are rolling out how Coloradans ages 12-17 have a chance to win $50,000 toward their education when they get the vaccine as soon as possible. These scholarships will help 25 lucky winners get the postsecondary education of their choice,” said Polis.
“We need each and every Coloradan to be part of this once-in-a-generation effort to power the Colorado Comeback and the first step is getting vaccinated.”
Drawings for the Comeback Cash Scholarship will occur on Mondays and winners will be announced on Fridays, June 11, June 18, June 25, July 2, and July 9.
The funds will be placed in a CollegeInvest account for the students to use when they pursue postsecondary education, including higher and technical education or credential programs. The funds can be left in the interest-bearing account for future educational use.
“The Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship is a unique opportunity for 25 vaccinated students to get a jump-start on paying for their postsecondary education,” said Dr. Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education.
“The scholarship money will go into a CollegeInvest account so they can power their education and maximize their potential to save for college.”
In addition, Polis announced a new element to Colorado’s Power the Comeback campaign, wherein local businesses can do their part by supporting employees who want to be vaccinated and promoting policies for COVID-safe workplaces. Businesses can showcase their efforts to “Power the Comeback” by taking a pledge, saying they will do at least one of the following:
• Host a vaccine clinic onsite;
• Promote local vaccination clinics;
• Provide incentives for employees to get vaccinated;
• Encourage unvaccinated Coloradans to continue wearing masks inside the workplace;
• Promote information about the Colorado law that mandates paid time off to get the vaccine and recover from side effects.
“I want to applaud Colorado businesses for their innovation and efforts to create safe environments for staff and customers. It’s going to take all of us to power the Colorado comeback, and I’m excited to see so many businesses that are eager to lead the way,” said Pat Meyers, Executive Director, Office of Economic Development & International Trade and Chief Economic Recovery Officer.
To learn more about the Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing, visit ColoradoComebackCash.com and view the Frequently Asked Questions. To learn more about the Power the Comeback Business Pledge, visit http://bizpledgeco.com.
