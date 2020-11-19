The Montrose County School District (MCSD) COVID-19 Response Team (CRT) received confirmation that a student at Pomona Elementary School (PES) who attends the Montrose Elementary After School Program (MEASP) tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, Nov. 19.
MCSD has worked with Montrose County Public Health (MCPH) to contact trace any staff and students with whom the individual had prolonged close contact, and who now need to quarantine and seek testing.
The CRT determined that five PES staff, two MEASP staff, 19 PES students, two Oak Grove Elementary School (OGES) students and two Johnson Elementary School (JES) students need to quarantine through Thursday, November 26th, and seek COVID testing. Montrose County School District has contacted all individuals affected, prior to public notification, and no other students or staff cohorts are affected at this time.
As our community plans for the Thanksgiving holiday, we urge all families to continue to take the precautions necessary for in-person instruction to continue.
The choices families make, and the consistent mitigation precautions families practice will allow us to continue in-person instruction during this pandemic. Failure to take necessary COVID precautions may jeopardize our ability to maintain in-person school operations.
As always, please be mindful of local health conditions. Entering the winter months and approaching cold and flu season, it is that much more important that all members of the Montrose and Olathe communities remember to self-screen for temperature and symptoms prior to leaving the house for school or work, stay home if you are sick, wash your hands often, social distance whenever possible and wear your Personal Protective Equipment (masks) with consistency.
