'Pop Stars & Superheroes' concert ends VSA season

Valley Symphony Association Orchestra & Chorus. (Katie Griffith/Bubbles Photography)

The Valley Symphony Association Orchestra and Chorus will perform “Pop Stars & Superheroes” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 , and at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive.

Presented with season partner Cimarron Wealth Management and concert partner Bank of the West, the concerts will team up some of the most iconic superhero themes of all time, along with pop songs that are the stuff of legend.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?