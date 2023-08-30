The Valley Symphony Association (VSA) Orchestra and Chorus launches season 52 on Saturday, Sept. 9, with the free annual “Pops in the Park” concert at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater.
The Montrose Community Band, guests of the VSA, will open the concert at 6 p.m., and the VSA Orchestra and Chorus will take the stage at 7 p.m.
The theme, “From Sea to Shining Sea,” will take the audience on a journey across the country, celebrating our rich heritage of culture and music. Music selections will highlight contemporary music styles, Americana, marches, light classics, and more.
VSA Chorus Conductor Katy Kristoffersen is in her third year at the helm of the choristers. This will be the first concert directed by the VSA’s new orchestra conductor and music director, Troy Raper.
It’s also the first time Colorado Outdoors is joining forces with the regional, all-volunteer performing arts nonprofit as their concert partner.
“We’re excited to help the VSA bring classical music to life — outdoors,” said Colorado Outdoors President David Dragoo. “We are thrilled to support VSA’s outdoor concert as it brings together some of the things that make Montrose such a great place to live, work, and play.”
“It’s a fun tie-in that Colorado Outdoors is the concert partner for our only outdoor performance of the season,” VSA Board President Hartland H. Clubb Jr., said. “We are excited to welcome them and are grateful for their support as our concert partner.”
The VSA provides its only free outdoor Pops show annually to highlight the multifaceted influence of symphonic and choral music, to bring together regional music lovers of all ages, and to encourage season ticket sales, sponsorships, underwriting, and volunteering — on the stage and behind it.
“As an all-volunteer performing arts non-profit organization, the only way VSA musicians can achieve our vision of bringing classical music to life is through the generous financial support of partners, advertisers, underwriters, ticket holders —along with logistical, fundraising, and administrative support of volunteers. Your support is welcome in any of these areas,” Clubb said.
“A regional all-volunteer arts organization such as the VSA is such a rare and special thing for our multi-generational musicians and audiences. An orchestra gives meaning to our lives, and in the ears, minds, and hearts of most people, that's valuable.”
For information, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or at ValleySymphony.net. Tickets for the upcoming November-April concert series at the Montrose Pavilion are also available online; in Delta at Clubb’s (417 Main St.); and in Montrose at Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E. Niagara Road) and Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St.). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-765-8323 or info@ValleySymphony.net.
