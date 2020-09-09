Beginning Monday, Sept. 14, South First Street will close between Cascade Avenue and Uncompahgre Avenue in front of Montrose City Hall for crack sealing and other striping work to make way for a new outdoor seating area on the city campus. This portion of South First Street will be closed indefinitely.
Phase 1 of the improvements scheduled for this area will begin Monday with the closure of the roadway to prep the street surface for crack sealing. New lighting fixtures will also be installed while the street work is underway.
The City of Montrose is in the process of creating outdoor seating areas in this location to provide residents and local business customers a safe, socially distanced way to enjoy food, drinks, and local businesses in downtown Montrose. Once the outdoor seating area is completed in the coming weeks, this outdoor space will be open to the public.
Seal coating of the roadway is scheduled for the last week in September with striping to take place in early October along with installation of outdoor seating.
In addition, a portion of the roadway will be a staging area for heavy equipment used to build the public safety facility that will house the Montrose Police Department.
The roadway improvements are being funded through a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation, CDOT, while the outdoor seating area is being funded by coronavirus relief funds.
More information about this project will be released as it becomes available. Stay up-to-date with project information at MoveMo.Co.
