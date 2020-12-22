CDOT has another day to go to pave I-70 at Idaho Springs. They greatly appreciate the patience of motorists, according to a press release.
Here is what motorists can expect Tuesday, Dec. 22:
— Traffic down to one lane in each direction on I-70 at Idaho Springs through the day and evening, with possible two-hour delays.
— The eastbound side is down to one lane this morning through 6 p.m. Tuesday.
— The westbound side will be down to one lane Tuesday, 9 a.m. until as late as 11 p.m.
CDOT crews plan to lay more asphalt Tuesday than crews did on Monday, so impacts could be more than yesterday. They put down about 600 tons of asphalt in the eastbound direction Monday and a little more than that on the westbound side.
Skiers were advised to reach their mountain destination or past Idaho Springs before 9 a.m.
Coming home eastbound, motorists should wait until later in the evening to avoid delays. Motorists should check out cotrip.org before they head out to get the latest on road conditions.
No more daytime closures for the holidays after Tuesday, Dec. 22.
