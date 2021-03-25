The Colorado Department of Transportation will fill potholes on U.S. 550 north of Ridgway next week. This section of highway is located near the Ridgway State Park and Reservoir, mile points 107-110. The week-long road maintenance operations will take place Monday through Friday, March 29 - April 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Motorists will encounter one-lane, alternating traffic guided by flagging personnel. Travelers can expect delays up to 15 minutes. A speed reduction of 40 mph will be in place and drivers should slow down and use extreme caution when approaching the work zone. Motorists are urged to be aware of work crews and heavy equipment.
