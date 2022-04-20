Poultry quarantine issued for Montrose, Delta counties after avian flu found

Sixty-thousand birds had to be euthanized and poultry growers in Montrose and Delta counties are under state quarantine after the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu in a commercial operation.
The State Veterinarian’s Office announced the quarantine Wednesday, April 20. It affects poultry and poultry-products that are produced in a wide section of Montrose and Delta counties; products available in grocery stores are not affected. Avian influenza is not a food safety risk. Poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked correctly, the state says.
The State Veterinarian’s Office learned April 15 of a “mortality event” at a commercial broiler breeder facility in Montrose County. The state is not releasing the name of the commercial enterprise; it only identifies facilities on county-level basis.
The Colorado State University Diagnostic Laboratory conducted preliminary testing of samples. The USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the virus on Tuesday, April 19.
The commercial facility’s 60,000 bird flock is being euthanized to prevent the spread of the virus.
Those who are within the quarantine area are to be notified through Montrose County’s emergency notification system. To receive these alerts, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/emergnotMC (link redirects to CodeRed Emergency Notification System for West Region of Colorado).
The quarantine requires commercial and backyard poultry operations to stop moving birds and poultry products in and out of the area. This includes all poultry and other bird species, hatching eggs, embryonated eggs, eggs, manure, feed, carcasses, feathers and used poultry equipment. Affected operations cannot move poultry and poultry products onto or off of the premises without a movement permit form and express written consent of the state veterinarian. (The permit can be requested by calling 303-896-9130 or at animalhealth@state.co.us) Producers must comply with the state’s investigation requirements or face possible civil and criminal penalties.
“The Colorado Department of Agriculture, in partnership with the USDA as well as state and local emergency management personnel, has set up a quarantine perimeter in Montrose County to prevent further spread of HPAI (highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu). We are working with producers in that region to implement measures to protect flocks in close proximity to the infected premises,” said Colorado State Veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin, in the announcement.
“Avian influenza has a high mortality rate and flock owners should actively monitor their birds for clinical signs of HPAI, such as ruffled feathers or swelling and purple discoloration of the comb, wattles, eyelids and legs.”
She said anyone who notices any signs of illness or disease in their flocks should immediately notify the State Veterinarian’s Office at 303-869-9130.
Avian flu was detected in wild geese in Sedgwick County in March and in a backyard flock in Pitkin County earlier this month. The March discovery prompted the state to temporarily halt all poultry shows, meets, sales, swaps and competitions for 90 days.
The virus is lethal, with a mortality rate of 90 to 100% within days. The state is urging flock surveillance and disease reporting. Critical indicators include sudden death without clinical signs; lack of energy or appetite; decreased egg production; soft‐shelled or misshapen eggs; swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, hocks; nasal discharge; coughing; sneezing; incoordination; and diarrhea.
The CDA is coordinating with USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Montrose County, and other state and local partners for response. To see additional resources for bird owners and to track confirmed cases, visit ag.colorado.gov/hpai.
Bird owners struggling with stress or anxiety around HPAI can contact Colorado Crisis Services by calling 1-844-494-TALK (8255) or texting TALK to 38255. Farmers and ranchers can receive a voucher for six free sessions with an ag-competent provider through the Colorado Agricultural Addiction and Mental Health Program (campforhealth.com).