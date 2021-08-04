8/4/2021 outage map

The outage on the morning of August 4, 2021 was caused by a malfunctioning arrestor, according to a DEMA spokesperson. The highest brunt of the impact was felt in the 1st district, which comprises the northern part of the town of Montrose and the southeastern chunk of the service area. 

An estimated 4,000 homes and businesses in the downtown area lost power for approximately 46 minutes on Wednesday, August 4. 

DMEA Marketing Supervisor Becky Mashburn said that the outage was caused by a blown surge arrester at the Bullock substation. 

“Sometimes things just break,” Mashburn said. 

Crews were deployed to the substation and fixed the outage, first reported at 10:21 a.m., in approximately 46 minutes.  

The purpose of the surge arrester is to prevent damage to larger equipment vital to the power grid. 

“Power goes off if something catastrophic happens, like a car hits a pole and tears down a line, but the power also goes off because our protective devices work, and results in short outages like this that are easily repaired, Mashburn said. 

Emergency calls to WestCO dispatch were not affected, as the lines rolled over to alternate sources of power. 

A representative at the sheriff's office dispatch center said that all of the traffic lights in town were out of commission. Law enforcement officers were deployed to direct traffic. 

Chow Down, a pet store in downtown Montrose, had to temporarily shut down and post signs because of the lack of power. 

"We had to close momentarily because we couldn't do any transactions or really much of anything — we didn't have any internet or any way to run our registers," Allie Hammett, a sales associate at the store, explained.

Hammett said that after a slight "speed bump" powering back the store's computers, they got them back up and running soon after the outage was over. 

Another unexpected large-scale power outage plunged Montrose into temporary darkness on April 9, 2021.

 

Assistant Editor Katharhynn Heidelberg contributed reporting.

Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

