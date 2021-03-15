Delta-Montrose Electric Association members in northwest English Gardens (near York and Oxford streets) will experience a planned power outage beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, and continuing throughout the day.
DMEA tree-trimming crews will be in the area clearing hazard trees. In addition, DMEA linemen will conduct maintenance on the power lines and equipment within the neighborhood.
While the work is extensive, it is necessary to maintain safe and reliable power. DMEA crews will be working southwest of the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Hillcrest Drive throughout the day.
The co-op appreciates the community’s patience and reminds members to pay attention and slow down in work zones for the safety of its employees and fellow community members.
