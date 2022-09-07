Premier guitar ensemble returns to Ouray

Special to the MDP
The Ouray County Performing Arts Guild presents guitar ensemble New West Guitar Group for a return performance in Ouray on Saturday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Special to the MDP
The Ouray County Performing Arts Guild presents guitar ensemble New West Guitar Group for a return performance in Ouray on Saturday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St.
New West Guitar Group has a reputation as pioneers in the realm of guitar ensembles, combining acoustic and electric guitars performing classic pop covers, jazz standards and exciting originals. Their signature sound comes from an innovative style that highlights rhythm, beauty and virtuosity. They have been praised as “sharp and refined” by the Seattle Times and “A rare chemistry…shimmering arpeggios, collectively strummed chords, tight cracking interplay and complementary playing” by Metronome Magazine.
The group features guitarists John Storie, Perry Smith and Will Brahm, graduates of University of Southern California Thornton School of Music. Founded in 2005 by Storie and Smith, each of their projects features their unique style of laid-back virtuosity through expert arrangements crafted by the members of the group.
Their music is regularly featured on NPR and jazz radio stations, and the trio travels throughout the United States and abroad. The group has also released seven full-length albums since 2005.
Advance tickets are $25 per person, $28 at the door, students 18 years and under are $5. More information and tickets may be found at www.ocpag.org.
The Ouray County Performing Arts Guild is a non-profit organization bringing quality events in music, dance, theater and other genres to the local area. Its purpose is to sponsor presentations and performers of the highest caliber in the performing arts for the enjoyment of Ouray County’s residents and visitors.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.